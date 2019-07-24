WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland’s fast-food drive-thrus have been transformed into bike lanes. We tested whether the new rules are being followed, by riding scooters to the Taco Bell window.
- Sam Adams is back in town. The former Portland mayor plans to return full-time in August—and sent WW a photo to prove his return, sporting sunglasses and a full gray beard.
- The newest battle over a water bottling facility is taking place in the shadow of Mount St. Helens. Crystal Geyser wants to extract 325,000 gallons of water per day from the Cowlitz River.
- Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty both issued statements after receiving racist insults on their Facebook accounts and other social media platforms.
- One of Portland’s best spots for Southern-inspired cooking is shutting its doors. The Country Cat announced yesterday that it will close following brunch service on Aug. 4. The Southeast Portland Asian-Cajun restaurant Tapalaya is also up for sale.
- It’s the end of an era for fans of ultra-cheap domestic lagers. Longstanding Southeast Portland bar the Standard will no longer sell pints of Hamm’s for a buck—and not by their choice, either.
WHERE TO EAT:
- A word of advice: At Soro Soro, eat the eyes first. Before you freak out, no, this twee dessert cafe does not serve anything that was once or currently alive.
TIPS FOR YOUR STONER ROAD TRIP:
- If you’re hitting up the People’s Coast anywhere from Astoria to Brookings, here are the top tips for smoking, toking and trekking one of America’s most iconic stretches of waterfront.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments