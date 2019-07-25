WHAT TO KNOW:
- It takes 25 minutes to exit the parking garages after a Blazers game. That wait could double. The Trail Blazers are alarmed by plans to widen the freeway nearby, fearing it could snarl traffic.
- Oregon’s ban on single-family zoning could combat global warming—if Democrats don’t let sprawl win. It could increase the density of Oregon’s cities— and decrease carbon emissions. But not if Realtors “turn Portland into Houston.”
- A woman was killed crossing Northeast Halsey Street yesterday morning. It’s the city’s 33rd traffic-related death this year.
- TriMet’s board of directors voted to close three MAX stops in downtown Portland, approving a controversial plan to speed public transit through the city core. Commutes will be three minutes faster.
- In the battle for Eastmoreland, chaos is still winning. The National Parks Service has again rejected a nomination to make the neighborhood a historic site.
- After a month-long mail-in election, workers at Little Big Burger stores voted Tuesday not to unionize. That’s a blow to the burgeoning fast-food labor movement in Portland.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Here are the five best places to eat in Portland this week.
WHAT TO READ:
- In Beijing Payback, the debut novel from Portland author, translator and model Daniel Nieh, the life of a 20-something first-generation Chinese American (and mediocre college basketball player) is thrown into chaos following the murder of his father.
