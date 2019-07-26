WHAT TO KNOW:
- New data show that as pharmaceutical companies flooded Oregon with pain pills, they pounded the Oregon Coast especially hard.
- Portland has seen as many traffic deaths this year as in all of 2018. A motorcyclist’s death on Thursday morning brings this year’s traffic death toll up to last year’s total.
- A trip to the ballot over higher taxes looked inevitable. But Oregon Democrats passed a series of last-minute bills to keep the tax increase away from voters.
- The Democratic parties of seven Oregon counties are now asking Senate President Peter Courtney to resign, citing how he handled sexual harassment allegations.
- Your commute to work might soon be a little better for the environment. For the third year, TriMet has received federal funding to buy three electric buses and their chargers.
- Soccer fans flocked to Providence Park last night to celebrate the return of four Thorns players who played on the U.S. women’s national team. A crowd of 22,329 people broke the team record for highest attendance in team history.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Here are the five best places to drink in Portland right now.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino at his most meditative, relatively speaking. More than just about anything else he’s done, the film that exists to indulge Tarantino’s deepest aesthetic obsessions.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments