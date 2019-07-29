WHAT TO KNOW:
- On Friday night, two swimmers disappeared in the waters where the Columbia and Willamette rivers meet. Both men went missing near popular beaches where strong currents can quickly overwhelm swimmers.
- Oregon doctors are among 75 physicians in the Pacific Northwest who have begun writing prescriptions for people to spend time walking in parks. The treatment aims to address conditions like anxiety, depression and attention deficit disorder.
- A Portland developer planned to build mansions in the West Hills. His daughter talked him into preserving the forest instead.
- Someone stole a trailer full of a scout troop’s camping gear from the parking lot of a North Portland church Thursday night. The group launched a GoFundMe to recover its camping gear.
- U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley sat in a downtown Portland park Friday and described the United States government crowding migrants into freezing cold cells—also known as “hieleras,” or “iceboxes” in Spanish—where the lights are left on all night.
- If Gov. Kate Brown can’t run for re-election, why is she sending emails soliciting campaign contributions? Why does she need the money?
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Here are our beverage recommendations, from bubbly soda to fancy sake flights to cheap tallboys, at 50 top restaurants in and around the city.
WHERE TO PARTY:
- Ain’t no party like a Murderboat party, because at a Murderboat party, you might end up dressed like a giant banana. Or dancing on a grounded airplane in the woods. Or trying to build the world’s largest blanket fort.
