WHAT TO KNOW:

WHERE TO DRINK:

(Henry Cromett)
(Henry Cromett)

WHERE TO PARTY:

Murderboat Productions’ Banana Warehouse Party. IMAGE: Courtesy of Shawn MacArthur.
Murderboat Productions’ Banana Warehouse Party. IMAGE: Courtesy of Shawn MacArthur.

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.