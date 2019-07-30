WHAT TO KNOW:
- President Donald Trump increased the scrutiny on Portland’s leftist demonstrators over the weekend, saying he might designate antifascists as domestic terrorists. Trump described Antifa on Twitter as “gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs.”
- Garbage haulers are still begging Portland City Hall to exempt them from the new Portland Clean Energy Fund business tax. They ask what the city wants the companies that don’t owe anything to do with the money they collect from customers.
- The group working to bring Major League Baseball to Portland announced yesterday it would agree to have a unionized workforce at their possible future stadium. It would be the only stadium in Oregon staffed by unionized workers.
- Portland Human Resources Director Serilda Summers-McGee is leaving City Hall for the private sector next month.
- A decades-long battle to release an orca from the Miami Seaquarium came to Portland: “After all of these years of suffering she deserves to have just a few years to know what it’s like to be an orca.”
- Oregon has become a hub for entrepreneurs whose focus is on the sexual health of people with vaginas. “Women are sitting at the table for the first time as designers of toys for their own pleasure.”
- Janet Weiss has laid low since she announced that she’s left Sleater-Kinney. But Sunday, Weiss stepped back behind the drum kit as part of the backing band for Kermit the Frog. Yes, that Kermit the Frog.
- Here’s your weekly roundup of new movies, including what to see and what to skip in theaters.
