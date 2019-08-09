WHAT TO KNOW:
- Oregon Health and Science University’s vice president of human resources, Dan Forbes, resigned from his position Wednesday amid allegations he trolled the union under the Twitter handle Peter Pumpkin Eater.
- Republican senators fled Oregon to block a cap on carbon emissions. On Thursday, one of the state’s top Democratic lawmakers confirmed: House Bill 2020 is coming back next February.
- Two people were killed Thursday afternoon while taking down the Pickathon stage at Pendarvis Farm. They were in a cherry picker, removing ropes fastened to trees.
- A 5K run was supposed to accompany a Portland Thorns soccer game—but it’s being moved to the far bank of the Willamette River to avoid what authorities fear will be a violent political brawl.
- A merger between two newspaper giants includes two Oregon publications in Eugene and Salem. The merger comes amidst an unprecedented change in the journalism industry: Since 2004, more than 1,800 local newspapers have closed down.
- Apple has released an Oregon-filmed ASMR video as part of Its iPhone campaign, and it’s a little creepy.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Here are the five best places to eat in Portland right now.
OUR FAVORITE MOMENTS FROM PICKATHON:
- For a festival headlined by Phil Lesh and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats—and where seemingly half the audience brings toddlers and would rather sit in REI camping chairs than mosh—this year’s Pickathon was strangely dominated by post-punk. Here are some of the best sets we saw.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments