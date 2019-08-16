WHAT TO KNOW:
- Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson will face criminal charges related to a May 1 riot in front of a Portland cidery, his lawyer says. The May Day arrests come as city officials have taken a hard stance against potential violence at a planned far-right rally.
- As arrests mount, a right-wing paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers pulled out of the Aug. 17 rally targeting antifascists. “It would be best for the patriot/conservative cause if this August 17 rally were simply canceled,” said their president.
- Finding a forest campsite near Portland is a perennial struggle. This year, it got even harder—when City Hall quietly shut down a tranquil campground alongside the crystalline Bull Run River.
- The family of a man who was found dead at the Oregon Zoo on Monday told police he was missing two days earlier after he disappeared while attending a zoo concert with them. But they didn’t file an official report until the next day.
- Elections watchdog and Pacific Green Party activist Seth Woolley will challenge incumbent City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly in the 2020 primary election.
- Since April 26, there have been 46 e-scooter related emergency room and urgent care visits, and 16 scooter collisions have been reported. More than 600 additional scooters are expected to hit Portland streets by the weekend.
WHERE TO EAT:
- A new restaurant in Old Town doubles as a food service training program for the homeless: “The ethos of our organization is that everybody’s got a little something to add to the table.”
AN ADULT'S GUIDE TO WHAT'S HOT IN KID'S ENTERTAINMENT:
- In an age when children are practically handed an iPad straight out the womb, kids are finding pop culture mostly on their own, and devouring it like the rest of us. Here’s what the kids are into these days.
