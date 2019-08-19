WHAT TO KNOW:
- Proud Boys wandered across downtown Portland all Saturday afternoon, but rarely encountered the antifascists they came here to target. That’s thanks to a police strategy that allowed the groups broad leeway to move along sidewalks, so long as they remained far apart from each other. The result? A wild goose chase, and no large-scale violence.
- A defiant Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Saturday night that if Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs follows through on a threat to return to Portland each month, he will deploy police officers “as often as I need to.”
- One of the men who attended the Proud Boys march was Joey Gibson. He arrived despite turning himself in to police on a felony riot charge the day before. He told conservative talk-radio host Lars Larson the charge was politically motivated: “I’m being targeted 100 percent.”
- Many businesses in downtown Portland shuttered Saturday, fearing violence. But the Broadway Portland staging of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory went on. One mother wanted her money back.
- A fatal crash in Northeast Portland brings the year’s total number of car-related deaths to 34, by the most conservative estimate. That means Portland has matched the total traffic deaths in 2018, with more than four months left in 2019.
- Alpenrose Dairy will be sold to a Washington-based farm. The sale could be finalized in the next 30 days.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Here are the five best places to drink in Portland this week.
WW MORGUE SESSIONS:
- We released a second edition of our concert series. This one features this year’s third and fifth place winners, hyped-up MC Karma Rivera and dark, surf rock four-piece Plastic Cactus. Watch the full session.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments