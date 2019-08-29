WHAT TO KNOW:
- At Cesar Chavez School, parents complained in 2015 that Lavert Robertson had children perform janitorial duties as punishment for misbehavior. He just became the new CEO of All Hands Raised, a nonprofit that works with local school districts on issues of equity.
- Speed cameras save lives. So why does Portland only have eight of them? It’s partly because of laws about who can write traffic tickets.
- Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a special session of the legislature over the narrow issue of death penalty sentencing. That’s assuming legislators can come up with a fix to make sure the limits placed on the death penalty aren’t retroactive.
- U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden doesn’t apologize for helping build the internet. But he is interested in sending Mark Zuckerberg to prison.
- Nearly 20 years ago, Barclay Grayson was swept up in the largest union pension fund fraud in history. He rebuilt his career but now he has another problem: the IRS.
- Gigantic Brewing is getting, uh, gigantic-er. The Southeast Portland-based beer producer has announced that it will be opening a taproom at Northeast Glisan Street and 70th Avenue.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Ancestry Brewing dropped anchor in a beer desert three years ago, and has been throwing out life preservers to parched neighborhoods ever since. Now the company is docked in the far reaches of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.
WHERE TO TRAVEL:
- At Wine Down Ranch you can become a ranch hand for the weekend on the 21,000-acre property studded with juniper and lodgepole pines.
