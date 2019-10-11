Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced today that he'll kick off his 2020 re-election campaign next week.
Wheeler is currently at a climate summit in Copenhagen but on Oct. 14, he'll launch his bid to become the first two-term mayor since the late Vera Katz, who left office in January 2005 after three terms.
A former state treasurer and before than, chairman of the Multnomah County Commission, Wheeler, 57, defeated former Multnomah County Commissioner Jules Bailey in in the 2016 contest to replace former Mayor Charlie Hales.
Wheeler will face at least two challengers who are already campaigning for his job: Sarah Iannerone, a consultant and educator, and architect Ozzie Gonzalez.
