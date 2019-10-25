Milepost 5, an affordable housing development for artists on Southeast 82nd Avenue, issued a notice to tenants this month that appeared to backtrack on a pledge to pay their moving costs.
The tenants are being forced to move because they make too much money—the new owner of the property, a developer called Community Development Partners, wants to qualify for a government subsidy as affordable housing.
When contacted by WW again this week, the company renewed its pledge to cover relocation expenses of the three tenants it says must move out because their income is too high.
The property manager had given an apparently misleading notice to at least one of the tenants.
