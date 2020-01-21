The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is asking the public to help identify a woman whose body was discovered Nov. 13 in a wooded area in Portland's Northwest Industrial District, near Northwest St. Helens Road and Northwest 44th Avenue.
The woman was white and between 30 and 50 year old. She was between 5 and 5.5-feet-tall and had wavy-to-curly hair. She no longer had teeth, and may have worn dentures.
She was found wearing a blue Ralph Lauren fleece jacket with black trim, size medium, and a red Nike shirt with the word "Elite" printed on the front (see images below).
The wooded area where her body was discovered is known for "transient camping," the county said in a press release.
The medical examiner said anyone with information should call them at (971) 673-8220.
