Oregon Health and Sciences University announced Monday morning that it is indefinitely postponing many procedures in preparation for a "surge of patients who will require hospitalization and intensive care for COVID-19."
The hospital said it expects an uptick in COVID-19 cases beginning this week, and that reducing surgeries will free up beds and conserve supplies and personnel.
The move follows yesterday's announcement from Kaiser Permanente. The hospital chain said it is cancelling all non-urgent procedures to maintain resources for an influx of COVID-19 patients.
OHSU has also required "non-critical function employees" to work from home if possible.
Over the course of the last week, hospital workers have increasingly expressed concern to Gov. Kate Brown about their capacity to treat a surge of COVID-19 patients.
On a conference call with reporters Monday morning, said she will be making a "major announcement on hospital capacity" this afternoon.
