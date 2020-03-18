Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today directed all types of health care providers statewide, including veterinarians, dentists, and doctors, to cease non-emergency procedures in order to preserve the state's waning supply of personal protective gear.
There's already a nationwide shortage of masks, hospital gowns and gloves—gear that is critical to protecting health care workers who are interacting with COVID-19 patients.
The order also limits visitation in hospitals to further protect health care workers, Brown said in a statement. The governor did not provide more specifics on what those limits will entail.
"It is critical that we preserve every piece of personal protective equipment we have in Oregon so that our health care workers can keep themselves safe while treating COVID-19 patients," Brown said in a statement. "If we do not take immediate action, the surge in demand in our hospitals for masks, gowns, and gloves will quickly outstrip the limited supplies they have available. We cannot let that happen."
On March 11, the governor wrote to Vice President Mike Pence asking for a provision of additional personal protective gear for health care workers, including 600,000 surgical masks and 400,000 N-95 respirator.
Oregon has, to date, received only a fraction of the equipment it requested from the federal government, Brown said at a press conference last week.
