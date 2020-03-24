The city of Portland and Mutltnomah County last week announced a prohibition on residential evictions while a state of emergency related to the novel coronavirus is in effect.
Today, officials released more information about how that prohibition will work.
In short, you must demonstrate you've lost income because of COVID-19 impacts; must notify your landlord before or on the day your rent is due; must repay deferred rent within six months of the end of the emergency; and can also defer utility payments if they are paid directly to the landlord.
The policy only affects properties located within Multnomah County and does not free tenants from their obligations. It merely defers them. One bonus for tenants: The policy prohibits landlords from charging late fees.
