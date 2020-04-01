Gov. Kate Brown today ordered a 90-day prohibition on commercial evictions.
"During this unprecedented public health crisis, too many Oregonians have found themselves with no way to pay the monthly rent for their homes and businesses," Brown said in a statement. "These are difficult times. This order will help Oregon small businesses stay in their locations without the threat of eviction."
The city of Portland and Multnomah County acted earlier to prohibit residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While numerous other cities around the country have also prohibited commercial evictions, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told WW in an interview this week that the City Attorney's Office advised him the city might not have the authority to issue such an order for commercial properties and it would be better if the state took the lead.
Comments