The Oregon Employment Department today reported 100,700 new initial claims for unemployment benefits.
The agency has now tallied 269,900 claims for benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Oregon. For comparison, the agency said net job losses in Oregon during the Great Recession totaled just 147,800.
As The Oregonian reported, the volume of new claims has overwhelmed the Employment Department, which relies on an archaic computer system.
The agency recommends that new filers fill out forms on line if at all possible—although the agency has quadrupled its staff since the pandemic began, wait time for help on agency phone lines is averaging 106 minutes.
To put the job losses in perspective, at the end of February, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 2.036 million Oregonians employed. The 269,900 new claims means more than 13 percent of them have lost their jobs during the pandemic.
