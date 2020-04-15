New figures released by Oregon health officials last week showed 1 in 7 cases of COVID-19 were health care workers. We spoke to a nurse who contracted the virus.
She's a Providence nurse in the Portland metro area and a member of the Oregon Nurses Association. She told WW about her experience testing positive for COVID-19, recovering from the illness and the prospect of going back to work. She spoke on the condition of anonymity because she is not authorized to speak to the press and fears she could lose her job. Here's what her illness was like, as told to WW reporter Tess Riski.
By Tuesday [March 23], I couldn't take a deep breath without going into a coughing fit, and was so short of breath just walking to the bathroom that I knew something was definitely wrong. Between the shortness of breath and the no sense of smell, I was pretty sure that I had COVID.
[My manager] had checked with someone in the emergency department where I worked and said, "Hey, are you guys busy? I think this person needs to come in." That was the quickest way, was just to go into the ER as a patient and get swabbed there. So that's what I did.
The thing that really kept me down the longest is the shortness of breath. The day that I got up and walked just to the bathroom and was struggling to catch my breath was scary because I thought, "What if it escalates more and quicker and I really can't breathe? Do I have time to call 911? Can I call my son?" If I'm too active, I get really short of breath, sort of like I've been running a marathon. I just shampooed my hair, and when I was done, I was breathing like I had just run a long distance.
When it was at its worst, I couldn't even take a good deep breath without coughing, and coughing so much that I couldn't catch my breath. And that part's scary. Because I had to really sit and have these tiny shallow breaths to try and catch my breath and tell myself that I was OK. Because I'm a nurse and I'm like, "OK, this is what I would tell my patients," I just had to keep thinking, "Just take shallow breaths, just relax, relax, you're fine."
One of the things that Providence is doing is, when we have a patient who we suspect or who we test for COVID, there's a sign-in sheet where you sign in your name and your employee number, and then it's tracked so if that patient comes back positive you can be notified.
Because I got my results [in 24 hours], I called one of the nurses who's a good friend of mine who happened to triage me. I said, "Hey, just so you know, I am positive." I told her that she could tell all of the nurses and the doctor who had come into contact with me. As far as I'm aware, those three people were never actually notified by Providence.* They know because I told them, but they were never actually even notified that they came into contact with a positive patient.
To be honest, I'm scared to go back. I would love to tell you that I'm brave and courageous and can't wait to go be on the front lines. But I'm scared. Because we don't know for sure if I have immunity, or if I can catch it again.
*Providence Health denies this. In an email to WW, it said the following: "Providence has a process in place to notify caregivers who may have been exposed to any infectious disease patient, including a COVID-19-positive patient."
Comments