The city of Portland today made changes to its previously announced plan to furlough non-union employees.
Earlier, the city said it would ask all such employees, about 1,700 of them, to take 10 days off between now and Oct. 7. That policy would have saved about $19 million but it also would have treated bureau directors, who can make $200,000 or more, the same as employees making a third of that sum.
Now, the city will divide its non-union employees in two groups.
"About 1,200 full-time employees who earn more than $87,900 per year or $42.25 per hour will still be required to take 10 days of furlough," said city spokesman Dylan Rivera in a statement. "About 400 employees who earn between $61,464 and $87,900 per year or $29.55 to $42.25 per hour will be required to take five furlough days. About 35 full-time employees who earn less than that will not be required to take any furlough days."
With the new, more progressive fulough plan, the city will save slightly less, $18.3 million rather than $19 million and it will also extend the furlough period until Oct. 14, to coincide with a regular pay period. Although city officials are still expecting a dramatically smaller budget next year, last week, they said the hit will be closer to $75 million than the $100 million originally projected.
"This still represents the largest personal financial sacrifice by City of Portland employees in more than 25 years," Rivera added. "We have ongoing talks with union representatives about cost savings our represented employees can make to continue to provide the services the public expects, and preserve jobs and healthcare coverage for employees at this critical time."
