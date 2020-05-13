The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday confirmed the state's first known case of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition believed to be associated with COVID-19 infection.
The case is of a 14-year-old girl who previously had COVID-19 and is being treated at Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting, which reported the diagnosis earlier today. KPTV first reported the hospital's investigation into the potential case on Tuesday.
The diagnosis raises new concerns over COVID-19 in children, who usually experience only mild symptoms of the virus. At this point, not much is known about the syndrome, but it is potentially fatal. Symptoms of the inflammatory syndrome include fever, inflammation and poor organ function.
"This syndrome appears to be an uncommon but serious complication of COVID-19 in children," Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for infectious diseases and immunizations at the OHA, said in a press release. "We don't believe this syndrome is very common, but several cases have been reported elsewhere in association with COVID-19."
OPB reported that the girl is recovering well and is in good spirits, but that she will probably need to stay at the hospital for another week or so.
So far, 30 children ages 0 to 9 and another 110 kids and teens ages 10 to 19 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon, according to the OHA. Six of those 140 cases required hospitalization.
The OHA says it will now require providers to report cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome for tracking purposes, and that it is currently developing a working definition of the childhood illness.
