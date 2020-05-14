As the state slowly begins to reopen, stir-crazy Oregonians can soon return to their local gyms to burn off pent-up energy. Today, the Oregon Health Authority released guidelines for gyms and other fitness businesses allowed to reopen in 31 of 36 counties.
While gyms can open as long as they enforce social distancing, many other areas of the fitness industry will remain shuttered entirely during the first phase of Oregon's sanctioned reopening.
Gyms will have to follow social distancing rules similar to those currently implemented in grocery stores. Many of the guidelines are familiar: establishing traffic flows, frequent disinfection, encouraging patrons to wear masks and throughly wash their hands. Businesses will have to limit their occupancy and ensure that patrons (and exercise equipment) remain at least 6 feet apart.
Contact sports, like basketball and martial arts, will not be permitted at all, and facilities like pools, saunas and drop-off child care will remain closed.
Comments