Two of the most closely watched races on May ballots got tighter as late returns trickled in overnight.
In the Portland mayor's race, incumbent Ted Wheeler woke up this morning with a majority of about 680 votes. That disappeared with a new batch of votes around midday.
Wheeler now has 49.87 percent of the 202,000 votes cast and is beneath the 50 percent threshold by 261 votes. If he fails to get a majority of votes, Wheeler will face Sarah Iannarone, who currently has a 23.62 percent share of the vote, in a November runoff.
Today's votes also narrowed the closely watched race for the Democratic nomination for Oregon secretary of state. State Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton) led state Sen. Shemia Fagan (D-Portland) by about 9,500 votes at midnight. As of noon today, that lead had dwindled to 2,109 votes. In percentage terms, it's 35.96 percent for Hass to 35.55 percent for Fagan.
It's unclear how many votes remain to be counted statewide, but the vast majority have been tallied.
