City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero on Friday released the results of her office's investigation of a tip to the fraud hotline.
Hull Caballero's staff found that on at least 85 instances, staff from Portland Parks & Recreation's park rangers program used a city procurement card to buy food. A check of 10 of those purchases showed that they lacked proper documentation. The biggest dollar amounts: As Good As It Gets Catering ($1,093) and Thai Peacock restaurant ($623).
"There was no indication that any of these purchases were for anything other than personal use," the investigation report says.
Although the amount of money involved in the fraud hotline report is small, as WW has previously reported, the Parks Bureau has long suffered from poor financial management.
The other finding in the new report involved an improper purchase by a parks staffer.
"In December of 2018, a manager used a City procurement card to buy a $113 hat that was not part of the standard uniform," says the report. (There is no photo of what the hat looks like.)
"The Bureau should work with the Chief Procurement Officer's staff and accounting personnel to provide training to all procurement-card users related to allowed purchases, proper documentation, and consequences for policy violations," the report concluded. "The Bureau accountant who reviews purchases should report quarterly on Bureau food purchases to the Bureau Director."
In its response to the report, the Parks Bureau pledged to do a better job of monitoring employee spending, including "requiring pre-approval for food purchases, and [it] instituted an in-person training for new card holders."
