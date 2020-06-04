Smith: "I'm vehemently opposed to the request for the Oregon National Guard to be deployed. The mayor said he has asked Gov. Brown three of four times to deploy the Oregon National Guard, and she has wisely declined. I don't believe we need a further escalation of tensions between the community and law enforcement. I believe the growing number of peaceful protesters pouring into the streets is a direct response to feeling muted and dismissed by the curfew. In taking such a strong stance as activating the National Guard, I worry what blowback we will see from the community and how many people are injured or, worse, killed in the wake of that conflict."