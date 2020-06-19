As Multnomah County businesses gingerly enter the re-opening process laid out by Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Health Authority today reported 206 new COVID-19 cases, including 49 in Multnomah County. That's the highest one-day total in Multnomah County since the pandemic began.
OHA also reports that COVID-related hospitalizations statewide have more than doubled in two weeks, from 42 on June 2 to 92 today.
On Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown approved Multnomah County's June 19 reentry to the first phase of reopening from stay-home orders. She did so in spite of numbers showing a rise in hospitalizations in Multnomah County, among other disconcerting figures.
Today's new caseload in Multnomah County eclipses the 47 cases reported June 13. Perhaps more troublingly, OHA did not report any outbreaks in the county, as it is now required to do when it knows of workplace clusters. That suggests many of the new cases are "community spread"—meaning county health workers don't know where people got sick.
Phase 1 allows limited re-opening of restaurants, bars, gyms and malls and gatherings of up to 25 people. Health authorities recommend that everyone wear masks when entering any of those establishments—and that recommendation will become a requirement on June 24.
One piece of good news: Seattle, which unlike Portland and Multnomah County has been aggressively testing those who attend protests, has found that fewer than 1 percent of those protestors who take a COVID-19 tests have the virus.
Multnomah County reported last week it knew of fewer than five cases affecting people who attended protests.
But neither the county nor OHA are systematically tracking how many COVID-19 cases can be traced to more than two weeks of Portland protests against racist policing.
County health workers learned of those cases as part of their follow-up calls with subjects who tested positive for the virus. The county suggests that anyone with COVID symptoms after attending protests get tested.
The county's approach contrasts with that of Minneapolis and Seattle, where officials recommend anyone who attends a protest get a COVID-19 test—symptomatic or not.
Dr. Jennifer Vines, the tri-county health officer, conceded Wednesday that Portland-area health officials know very little about protests and COVID-19.
"Our investigators are going to start asking about gatherings, large and small," Vines said. "Often it takes a while for a cluster of cases to emerge, whether it's a workplace or a large gathering. There may be a lot that we don't know about the protests."
