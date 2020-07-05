At least 10,231 Oregonians have contracted the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began, new state figures say.
For the fourth consecutive day, the Oregon Health Authority reported at least 300 new cases of COVID-19.
Out of the 301 new cases announced Sunday, the largest number, 72, were in Multnomah County. But the greatest per capita concentration continued to be in Umatilla County, home to Pendleton and Hermiston.
State health officials reported two more deaths, bringing Oregon's toll to 215.
The new plateau of 300 cases a day comes just one week after Oregon reached a three-day average of 200 cases a day. That rapid growth in transmission reflects the models the state released last week, warning that new cases could grow to 5,000 a day if people didn't wear masks and continued to hold social gatherings.
Traffic to the Oregon Coast was bumper-to-bumper this weekend, as many Willamette Valley residents appeared to ignore Gov. Kate Brown's pleas to stay home for the Fourth of July.
Brown has warned if cases continue to rise, she will be forced to reclose bars and restaurants.
