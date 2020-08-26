The Get Moving political action committee, which is working to pass Metro's $4 billion transportation measure, reported by far the largest contribution of what promises to be an expensive battle: $150,000 from Stacy and Witbeck, a California construction company that specializes in rail projects.
Stacy and Witbeck has a long history in Portland, including several rail projects, the most recent of which was the MAX orange line extension to Milwaukie, which opened in 2015.
The biggest project in Metro's proposed package of transportation investments across 17 corridors in the region is the Southwest Corridor MAX line, which would extend light rail from Portland to downtown Tigard and terminate at Bridgeport Village. That line is projected to cost $2.8 billion: $975 million from the bond and about $1.8 billion from federal matching funds and other sources.
With Stacy and Witbeck's contribution, the Get Moving campaign has raised $357,000 and has $257,000 on hand.
