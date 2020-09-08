A pro-Trump rally that started in Oregon City turned violent on Labor Day after hundreds of protesters gathered at Clackamas Community College and traveled via caravan toward Woodburn.
A group of Proud Boys—an extremist conservative men's group based in the Pacific Northwest—continued on to Salem, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The Proud Boys joined a conservative rally and bull rushed a small group of counterprotesters, OPB reported, chasing one man with a baseball bat and pepper-spraying him after he fell to the ground. Salem police, with the assistance from Oregon State Police, arrested two protesters for misdemeanor assault and first-degree intimidation, The Oregonian reported. Police released both men
shortly thereafter.
The Labor Day event comes after a similar caravan rally Aug. 29 where one far-right activist, Aaron "Jay" Danielson, was fatally shot after the rally cruised through downtown Portland.
The suspected shooter in that case, Michael Forest Reinoehl, was later killed by police as they attempted to arrest him Sept. 3 near Lacey, Wash.
