The Oregon Health Authority today announced 457 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day count since the pandemic began.
The number includes an outbreak of 79 cases at a Pacific Seafood plant in Warrenton in Clatsop County. The Daily Astorian reported that outbreak is related to large gatherings over the Labor Day weekend. State officials had feared Labor Day could lead to widespread infections because of traditional holiday festivities.
The OHA also reported three new deaths, bringing the state's total to 542 since the pandemic began.
