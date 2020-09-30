Dollar bills will once again get you aboard a bus, starting tomorrow.
After eliminating the option to pay in cash to avert the spread of the coronavirus earlier this year, TriMet bus riders will have the option to pay their fare with cash again starting Oct. 1 with better safety precautions in place.
The regional transit agency has installed operator safety panels between the driver and riders on all of its buses to protect against a virus that spreads via airborne water droplets. The panels are similar to the ones found at grocery store checkouts.
TriMet still encourages riders to pay in contactless form through the Hop app or card, which can be purchased at most retailers.
The safety panels are in addition to other precautions, such as face mask requirements, frequent cleanings, and closing some seats to promote physical distancing, as well as hand sanitizer and masks provided on board at no charge.
