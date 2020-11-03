Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read notched his second victory over Republican challenger Jeff Gudman tonight.
With about 1.9 million votes counted—about 80% of ballots returned—Read led Gudman 54% to 40%.
Read, who represented Beaverton in the Oregon House before winning election as treasurer in 2016, serves as the state's banker, helping manage borrowing and the oversight of pension funds. Gudman, an investor and former two-term Lake Oswego City Council member, ran a solid race, but the treasurer's office is not a position that excites large funders or the base of either party.
In addition to keeping his job, Read, a moderate, stays in the conversation for governor in 2022, when incumbent Gov. Kate Brown will be prohibited by term limits from running again.
Meanwhile, incumbent Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, a Democrat, easily defeated her Republican challenger, Michael Cross, 57% to 39%. Rosenblum won her third term leading the Oregon Department of Justice. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW's parent company.)
