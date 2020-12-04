Eight days after Thanksgiving, COVID-19 case and death counts today reached grim new records.
The Oregon Health Authority announced 2,176 new cases, which eclipsed the previous single-day high of 1,669 infections. That's a 30 percent increase. The OHA also announced 30 new deaths today.
That means the state has crossed the threshold of 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The most recent 100 deaths were all reported in the past six days, starting Sunday, Nov. 29.
In a press conference this morning, Gov. Kate Brown said state experts believe the case count could double by Christmas.
"Our new modeling confirms our worst, first fears," Brown said. "This pandemic can indeed get much worse before we get the majority of our population vaccinated—and it likely will."
Brown noted that more than 84 percent of Oregonians are wearing masks; that highway travel is down 35 percent; and that cell phone data shows people are continuing to work from home.
The governor also said that it expects the first shipments of two different vaccines should arrive in the state later this month, as early as Dec. 15, subject to FDA approval.
But Brown cautioned that it will take months for drug makers to produce the volume of vaccines necessary for widespread distribution and so Oregonians must continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands.
