In the first week since the vaccine arrived in Oregon, 4,475 health care workers received a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for emergency use, Oregon Health Authority officials announced Dec. 21.
The rate of vaccinations appeared to ramp up early this week, with new number released after WW's press deadlines: 2,573 doses were administered by Dec. 22, bringing the statewide total of first doses to 7,203.
Health care workers, as well as staff and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, are to receive priority for the vaccine, which is expected not to reach the general public till at least the spring.
Oregon received 35,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week and, after a reduction by the federal government, expects to receive 25,350 doses this week. Shipments of COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna, which the FDA approved last week, are also expected soon, though none has yet arrived.
The state reported another 1,282 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths today.
