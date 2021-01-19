Nobody Special via wweek.com: "True herd immunity will require the whole world to be vaccinated. That's not going to happen soon, and may take decades. Also, Fauci keeps changing the goal posts on herd immunity. I think he was saying 60% at one time, now it's 85%. Or something in between. The bottom line is this: Get everyone who wants it vaccinated ASAP and forget about the rest. Indeed, once the old people get vaccinated, the fatality rate will become very, very low even without being especially close to 'herd immunity.'"