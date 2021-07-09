Johnny, via wweek.com: “Yeah . . . this doesn’t make a lot of sense. Why are we paying $23k a year to put someone in a motel room, when $12k a year would get them a studio? For that matter, why are we paying $12k a year to put someone in a shelter bed when $12k a year would get them a studio? I get it, many of these people are denied housing since they have criminal convictions, and there are large overhead costs, there’s food, there are other services provided at the shelters. But . . . still. This is pretty ridiculous. Let’s just build a bunch of extremely basic utilitarian studios and subsidize rent.”