Our Most-Read Stories of 2021 Show a City Looking for Someone to Blame

In 2021, Portland was a raw nerve. It didn’t take much prodding to make people scream.

The most-read stories on wweek.com in any given year rarely correspond with our most significant journalistic achievements. (For those proud moments, see this letter.) But reviewing them is useful in other ways: as a time capsule of ephemera that caught your eye as you went to work in your bathrobe, and as a bellwether of the city’s attitude.

This year’s mood was sour. Reader interest always gravitates toward familiar subjects (a tendency accelerated by tech algorithms), but the clicks this year suggested a search for villains, or scapegoats, in a city that rarely worked.

Also, Portlanders still want to know if it’s going to snow.

1. Jan. 30: Portland Is the New Pompeii, According to Forbes

269,246 pageviews

When Lake Oswego economist Bill Conerly kicked off 2021 with a Forbes op-ed predicting Portland would self-destruct from riots and homeless camping, the essay felt like an exercise in hyperbole. (He really did compare Portland to Pompeii, which was buried in volcanic ash in 79 CE.) It certainly drew mockery. But if Conerly was recycling stale Republican talking points, he proved prophetic on two counts. He anticipated that tent encampments would fracture the city’s self-image, thanks in part to dark-money campaign spending and social media accounts, including “Portland Looks Like Shit.” And he noticed that police were no longer responding to some 911 calls. Whether because of failed priorities, an understaffed Police Bureau or a work slowdown by the police union, Portland police were unable to protect this city from a wave of armed robberies at cannabis shops, gunfire in the doorway of Old Town nightclubs, and a record number of stolen cars. AARON MESH.

2. May 27: Ross Fired a Portland Employee After He Went Viral on TikTok

208,547 pageviews

Jeffrey Stillwell, a loss prevention specialist at the Gateway Ross Dress for Less, was bored on the job. So he made a satirical video about just how seriously he took his job stopping shoplifters; it featured him sprinting down aisles and tackling the floor. It went viral on TikTok within hours. Ross promptly fired him. Today, Stillwell is working as a set decorator on a local film. He’s still making TikTok videos and gets paid by a zippered-stocking company (yes, that’s right—Christmas stockings, but with a zipper) to create content on the social media platform. “I was zipping around Portland on scooters in a Santa suit in 100 degrees in July,” says Stillwell, who adds he’s still “extremely proud” of the Ross videos. SOPHIE PEEL.

Matthew and Johnathanpeter Klein (Chris Nesseth)

3. March 31: The Oregon Brothers Accused of Storming the U.S. Capitol Spent Much of Their Lives as the Children of Baptist Missionaries

172,784 pageviews

On March 23, brothers Matthew and Jonathanpeter Klein became the first Oregonians arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 failed coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol. Family blogs revealed that Matthew and Jonathanpeter, 24 and 21 at the time of their arrests, were two of seven children raised in a family of Baptist missionaries who spent many years on mission trips in Argentina and Chile. The family had moved back to the U.S. by February 2020. Prosecutors say the pair departed from Portland International Airport on Jan. 4 and, two days later, attended the insurrection where they “worked in coordination to forcibly open a secured door” on the Capitol’s north side as police could be seen on the other side of the door. Matthew Klein then put on protective goggles and “advanced toward [police] and used a Gadsen flag affixed to a flagpole to interfere with efforts by law enforcement to disperse the crowd.” Charging documents say Jonathanpeter Klein was a “self-identified member of the Proud Boys” who, upon entry to the Capitol, “engaged in a celebratory exchange” with another Proud Boys member. The feds charged each brother with six counts, including conspiracy, the purpose of which was to “corruptly stop, delay, or hinder Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote.” The brothers have both pleaded guilty to all counts. They now await federal criminal trial. TESS RISKI.

4. Nov. 10: Oregon Officials Stand By as Dutch Bros. Founder Seeks to Take Revenue From Indigenous Tribes

159,424 pageviews

Oregonians love to gamble—the Oregon Lottery is the state’s second-largest source of revenue. In 2021, Gov. Kate Brown found herself besieged on several sides: by the lottery’s desire to expand gambling on mobile devices; by horse racing enthusiasts, led by Dutch Bros. Coffee co-founder Travis Boersma, who pushed for a new gambling operation at Grants Pass Downs; and by Oregon’s nine federally recognized Native American tribes, which depend on casino income and stood to lose from either or both enterprises. A bill the tribes requested would have halted all new gambling for a statewide review that included all stakeholders, but it got sidelined. The Grants Pass project galloped ahead in front of the Oregon Racing Commission, but after The Oregonian and WW highlighted tribal concerns late in the year, Brown reined in the commission, telling it to consult the tribes. Meanwhile, lawmakers plan to revisit the concept of a comprehensive gambling review in the 2022 legislative session. “The choice seems pretty clear,” says Justin Martin, a member of and lobbyist for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. “Hit pause on state gambling expansions and do the right thing by all Oregonians and study where we are as a state—or end up in court, which will cost millions for taxpayers, tribes and all parties involved.” NIGEL JAQUISS.

5. Nov. 20: Portland Crowd Eggs Justice Center, Clashes With Sheriff’s Deputies After Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

150,858 pageviews

After a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse innocent of murder in Kenosha, Wis., about 150 police abolitionists took to the streets around the Multnomah County Justice Center. The crowd vandalized the Justice Center with spray paint and eggs and broke windows of a downtown business, leading to a small but intense clash between black-clad abolitionists and riot deputies. The scene was both reminiscent of and a far cry from the 100 consecutive nights of protests stemming from the murder of George Floyd, which in 2020 drew thousands into clashes with federal agents in downtown Portland. By last winter, those throngs had dwindled to a corps of about 200 hardline activists, who used property damage as a central tactic as public sentiment toward them curdled. If nothing else, the black bloc knew how to get the attention of police and the media: The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office declared a riot that night, the only one in a major American city following the Rittenhouse verdict. JUSTIN YAU.

6. July 7: Shelby Houlihan Says a Burrito Ended Her Olympic Career. We Set Out to Find It.

134,595 pageviews

Oregon middle-distance runner Shelby Houlihan missed competing in the Tokyo Olympics because she tested positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone. Houlihan, a member of Nike’s elite Bowerman Track Club, offered a remarkable alibi: She said she had eaten a burrito tainted with pig offal, which can trigger a false positive for nandrolone. Freelance reporter Robin Donovan tested the explanation for WW and found that three food trucks within a 10-minute drive of Nike serve pig-stomach burritos and were open at the hours Houlihan described. Alas, the Court of Arbitration for Sport was unpersuaded. In a report released in September, the arbitrators said the cart Houlihan blamed only serves Tyson pork (not uncastrated boar meat), and the amount of nandrolone the drug test detected was three times what could be ingested by eating offal. Houlihan is banned from competitive running until 2025. AARON MESH.

Dahlia Belle (Aaron Lee)

7. Oct. 10: Portland Comedian Dahlia Belle Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Special The Closer

125,900 pageviews

In response to Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer—which contained humor at the expense of LGBTQ people and also seemed to blame the queer community for the suicide of transgender woman comedian Daphne Dorman—Portlander Dahlia Belle penned an open letter to Chappelle, sharing her perspective as a Black transgender woman and professional comedian. Belle said she was a longtime fan of Chappelle’s work but that she thought his special was “formulaic” and “predictable edge-lord” stuff. Chappelle never responded. Belle didn’t think he would. Though the letter went viral, Belle says it didn’t impact her day-to-day life very much. “Things have mellowed out,” she tells WW. “I’m once again flying under the radar.” SUZETTE SMITH.

8. Nov. 14: Now That Tolls Are Coming to Portland Roads, Should I Put Tinted Covers Over My License Plates?

114,492 pageviews

Almost nothing engages our readers more than the plan to make drivers pay for use of highways. (Exhibit A: this column by Dr. Know, which advised against breaking federal law by obscuring the view of traffic cameras.) Passed in 2017, the legislative directive to toll Interstates 5 and 205 has inspired much interest, since tolling has not been part of Oregon’s highway landscape. The Oregon Department of Transportation has begun the formal process to analyze the impact of tolling on the Abernethy and Tualatin River bridges on I-205, which the agency expects to begin in late 2024. ODOT is also studying a plan to toll both I-5 and the rest of I-205 from the Washington border south to where they meet. It’s not clear how much tolls will cost or which stretches of highway will ultimately be tolled (pending federal approval), but expect to see more details on the proposal this spring. RACHEL MONAHAN.

9. Jan. 23: The National Weather Service Has Issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Portland on Sunday Morning

108,556 pageviews

Look, we don’t have a lot to add here. For a week in January, the National Weather Service forecast snow and no snow showed. “Snow is much like popcorn: If you spill it on the floor, do you know where those kernels will go and where they’ll stay?” NWS meteorologist Clinton Rockey told WW. “It’s very hit or miss.” Eventually it snowed “a dusting to 1 inch” on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Snow and freezing rain less than a month later would snap more than 4,000 power lines across much of the metro region, leaving some 240,000 households without electricity. SUZETTE SMITH.

10. Feb. 17: Forget Pompeii. Is Portland the Next Detroit?

101,672 pageviews

Coming into 2021, doomsayers, most notably the previously mentioned Bill Conerly, forecast the city’s decline, saying it would join rust belt cities that have shrinking populations and tax bases. As the year ends, Portland’s economic signals are mixed. Plywood storefronts downtown, empty hotels, uncollected garbage, and sprawling homeless camps hark back to the Great Recession. But real data—such as record-high business income tax collections at the city and county levels, and booming home values—tell a different story. Like other analysts, state economist Josh Lehner keeps a close eye on Portland because it drives the state budget. Lehner took a deep dive into Portland’s economy in early December. His findings will satisfy neither the city’s boosters nor the pessimists who think Portland is the next Detroit. On a variety of economic indicators, Lehner found, Portland is recovering more slowly than peer cities such as Austin, Indianapolis, Nashville, Salt Lake City and Seattle. But compared to the country as a whole, Portland is OK. “Economically, the region is average,” Lehner says. “In terms of the economy, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with Portland.” NIGEL JAQUISS.