Controversial Ex-Grant Recipient Sues Portland Clean Energy Fund

The Portland Clean Energy Fund’s challenges grew today as one of its grantees sued in federal court, alleging that the fund defamed her and denied her due process when it revoked an $11.5 million grant to help install cooling units in low-income homes.

PCEF made the grant to a nonprofit company called Diversifying Energy on Dec. 1. Two weeks later, The Oregonian reported that the firm’s owner, Linda Woodley, had a history of defrauding energy companies, failed to pay taxes in three states, and served time in federal prison for a tax fraud conviction.

Soon after, the Portland City Council voted to rescind the grant to Diversifying Energy.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Portland on March 16, Woodley, 72, says the city of Portland destroyed her career by canceling the contract, maligning her in public, and giving her little time to respond to allegations raised by The Oregonian and amplified by PCEF.

“Linda has never concealed her mistakes of nearly 25 years ago,” her , Clifford Davidson, said in a statement. “The city acted unlawfully by defaming and stigmatizing her in the process of pulling its contract from her company—all because of a news article to which the city did not provide Ms. Woodley an adequate opportunity to respond.” (The Oregonian stands by its reporting and is not a defendant in Woodley’s lawsuit.)

Woodley’s suit comes during a turbulent month for PCEF. Last week, City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero released an audit of PCEF that said the program, awash in cash, has not adopted methods to track, measure and report its performance, as required by the 2018 ballot measure that created it. Yesterday, Andrea Durbin, director of the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, which oversees PCEF, said she planned to resign in April to spend more time with her family.

According to Woodley’s complaint, PCEF rushed to act after the Oregonian story, doing its own investigation and giving her just 40 hours to respond to questions about it.

PCEF’s mandate is to cut carbon emissions and drive investments into low-income neighborhoods that have borne the brunt of climate change. It aims to contract with people of color like Woodley, who is Black.

“Woodley is unaware of any legitimate justification for the tight timeline PCEF provided,” her complaint says. “Woodley thus believes, and on such belief alleges, that PCEF’s timeline was motivated by public relations concerns rather than an interest in determining the truth and providing Woodley a meaningful chance to clear her name.”

Woodley admits that she was sentenced to three years in prison and probation in 1997 on convictions for bankruptcy fraud and tax fraud, and that the Internal Revenue Service and state tax authorities filed liens in the wake of those convictions.

“I did spend time in prison for errors I made many years ago and which I have never hidden,” Woodley said in a statement. “I was shocked when the city of Portland, 25 years later, reacted so swiftly and carelessly to pull its biggest PCEF grant to date and essentially destroy my reputation and career.”

As a result of the city’s actions, Woodley said she stands to lose $600,000, the amount she would have earned from Diversifying Energy and other work, until her retirement.

PCEF overhauled its grant review process in January 2022, Woodley said in her complaint, giving grantees six business days to respond to requests for information. In a statement, Davidson, Woodley’s attorney, called the move “a tacit admission that its due diligence process involving Ms. Woodley was rushed, chaotic and unfair.”

PCEF has also said that it will no longer do background checks on grantees, citing Oregon’s “ban the box” law, which says an applicant may not be eliminated for past criminal convictions.

“Unfortunately, it took PCEF utterly botching Linda’s reference check, targeting her because of her mistakes decades ago, and ruining her reputation for it to realize its grant review processes were haphazard and needed attention,” Davidson said. “PCEF’s learning moment came at the expense of Linda’s career.”

Magan Reed, a spokeswoman for PCEF, said she couldn’t comment on pending litigation.