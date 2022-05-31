Readers Respond to Complaints at a Hawthorne Boulevard Food Cart Pod

Last week’s WW cover story examined the complaints of several food cart owners renting space in a Southeast Portland parking lot, or “pod,” dubbed Hawthorne Asylum. Those cart owners alleged unsanitary conditions, such as overflowing dumpsters and “foul” portable toilets. Multnomah County officials say such conditions wouldn’t be unusual; instead, they’re a frequent result of a lax regulatory system for pod owners. Here’s what our readers had to say:

comradesaid, via Reddit: “My experience with this place is similar. I like the spot, but I tried to use the bathrooms at Asylum like two weeks ago and they were so foul I just held it.”

Christopher Hedgecock, via Facebook: “I have been to the Asylum a few times now over the last couple of months. I have found it to be super clean and tidy. Lots of people enjoying the open fire pits.”

MarySue Healy, via wweek.com: “We’ve had food carts and pods in Portland for decades with little to no issues, including food-borne disease outbreaks and complaints. This just sounds like the Asylum lot owners are bad food cart lot owners. You don’t hear about these issues at the large lot up the street on Hawthorne, the one on North Mississippi, Cartopia on 82nd, Killingsworth Station, etc.

“Although, agreed that the county and city should do more to inspect and regulate the cart lots.”

Sollipsister, via wweek.com: “Meh. Food carts and the pods they’re in…I always bring hand sanitizer and make other plans for relieving myself. It’s not a ‘sit down for a big meal’ experience. I liken it to those depictions of chaotic medieval or Renaissance-era European street life with beggars, merchants, stray dogs and rats, half-naked orphans alongside carts of vegetables and fish and, probably, poo.”

Jim Ruby, via Facebook: “With city regulations, we should be able to get a hot dog for $12.”

greazysteak, via Reddit: “Am I the only one that has a problem with it being called a famed cart pod and it has only been there three years and there isn’t a signature cart there anymore?”

vote4boat, via Reddit: “Food carts are like growlers. It was only ever cool because it was cheaper. People paying $13 to eat with plastic forks should probably reconsider the whole paradigm.”

Christine, via wweek.com: “Over $2,000 for a parking space? What would be the rent for one of the closed food court restaurant spaces at Lloyd Mall, with full utilities, indoor seating? Maybe some of the cart owners should consolidate and move back inside.”

