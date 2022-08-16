Providence Reports Nearly $1 Billion Loss for First Half of 2022

Providence, the state’s largest healthcare provider, recorded a net operating loss of $934 million for the first half of 2022, the nonprofit reported yesterday.

Providence attributed the loss to higher labor costs, which were 13% above the prior year’s total. Meanwhile, revenue lagged.

“Unlike the prior year, Providence did not experience a rebound in surgical levels seen between the alpha and delta surges, with inpatient surgeries 4% lower than the comparable period in 2021 and 16% lower than 2019,” Providence said in a written statement.

Providence operates 51 hospitals—including eight in Oregon—and more than 900 clinics and other facilities across seven states in the west and in Texas. Although the nonprofit got hit hard over the past six months, it’s in fine financial shape, with $10.1 billion in cash and liquid securities on its balance sheet.

Meanwhile, The Oregonian reported today that a new payroll system Providence put in place is causing massive headaches for the organization’s 20,000 Oregon employees, many of who have filed complaints and a lawsuit alleging the new system is underpaying them. Providence apologized to employees Monday and said it is fixing the problem.







