Advocates Question Director Hiring Plan for Joint Office of Homeless Services

The advocacy group Shelter Now is pushing back against what its leaders say is a hasty process for hiring a new permanent director for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, the joint city-county venture that will spend $260 million this year.

Longtime JOHS director Marc Jolin stepped down earlier this year, and his interim replacement, Shannon Singleton, abruptly left in November. Multnomah County announced that its recruitment process for the director, who reports to County Chair Deborah Kafoury, would close Dec. 16, two weeks before County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson succeeds Kafoury as chair.

In a Dec. 5 email to Kafoury and Vega Pederson, Shelter Now chair Sean Green asked officials to “extend the search time frames, engage diverse community stakeholders, and improve communication and transparency.” Green repeated that request in public testimony last week. So far, crickets.

“It’s frustrating that there’s not more involvement from the community in the process,” Green tells WW.

Spokesman Denis Theriault says the county launched a “wide, deep and thoughtful engagement process” in late summer, including Green’s group and many others in surveys.

“It’s possible the deadline for applications will be extended, pending a review of the initial batch of applicants,” Theriault adds. “We expect stakeholders will continue to play a role in providing perspectives as interviews start.”