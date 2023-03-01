Murmurs: Two-Person Fire Vehicles Could Be Eliminated

TWO-PERSON FIRE VEHICLES COULD BE ELIMINATED: Facing higher call volumes and severe short-staffing, Portland Fire & Rescue could soon confront yet another problem: the elimination of four “rapid response vehicles” that answer low-acuity calls so engines and trucks can respond to more severe emergencies. For years the bureau has relied on those vehicles to take a portion of the calls where an engine or truck isn’t necessary, such as senior tumbles. The City Council approved a budget note in 2021 that warned the RRV program funding would be eliminated in the 2023-24 budget.Former Fire Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty wrote to Wheeler last fall that such a cut would “cause significant disruption and undercut the gains we are making…to meet service demands. Eliminating this program will degrade our service significantly [and] worsen our already critical staffing issues.” But when the fire bureau received its budget guidance in December, it included the $2.7 million reduction. “We recognize that this program would require new funds to be restored if all other station operations remain the same,” says mayoral spokesman Cody Bowman.

OLCC DISCLOSES DATA BREACH: When it rains on the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, it pours. The agency is already reeling from Gov. Tina Kotek’s recent firing of OLCC director Steve Marks, the resignation of commission chair Paul Rosenbaum, and a pending criminal investigation into the diversion of rare bourbon. Then, on Feb. 21, the agency notified employees of a data breach serious enough to warrant a criminal investigation. The OLCC initially discovered the breach Aug. 1. The notice to employees says an OLCC staffer improperly exported private information, including, in some cases, Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers, to the employee’s personal email account. It is unclear why. The notice to employees says there is no evidence the personal information has been misused and there was “no malicious intent.” Nonetheless, the OLCC is offering employees identity theft protection and recovery services, including a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy. OLCC spokesman Mark Pettinger says the breach affected some retirees and job applicants but fewer than 500 people in total. The criminal investigation ended without charges, but a personnel investigation into the matter continues.

DRIVER WHO WILLFULLY RAN OVER THREE PEOPLE SENT TO STATE HOSPITAL, AGAIN: A 65-year-old man who intentionally drove his Mazda SUV onto a sidewalk at Portland State University campus in 2018, seriously injuring three women, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder and guilty except for insanity to a third. Greg Porter was sentenced to 15 years in prison, although he’ll spend at least the beginning of that stretch in a locked psychiatric ward at Oregon State Hospital. Porter was homeless and had been in and out of rehab at the time of his arrest in May 2018, and police believed at the time he was suicidal. While in custody, he spent three years at OSH undergoing treatment to regain his sanity. A judge ruled he was finally competent to stand trial last April. In a 2018 jailhouse interview, Porter told KGW he was living on the street with all his belongings in his car after a suicide attempt the prior year. “The day that this happened, I guess I just lost it because I called the bank and I’m $200 in the hole and I mean, problem after problem after problem,” he said. Over the past two years, Oregon lawmakers have scrambled to increase funding for the state’s woefully underdeveloped mental health care system. Last year, Oregon ranked worst in the country for prevalence of mental illness—a problem that has leaked out onto the streets as a result of a concurrent affordable housing crisis.

TIMBERS TV DEAL BEFUDDLES SOME SPORTS BARS: On paper, the new deal between Major League Soccer and Apple TV looks fabulous. For $99 per season, fans get every game, replays of classic matches, player profiles, and lots of other soccer content. And there are no blackouts. If the game is on, you can see it, anywhere. But at least one Portlander is pissed off. After driving around looking for a bar where he could watch the Timbers home opener Feb. 27 without success, Portland man Grant Mooney started a petition on Medium asking MLS to pay for Apple TV in every sports bar in all 29 MLS cities. For 10 sports bars per city, Mooney says, it would cost MLS $66,120 total, including the Apple TV box. That’s a drop in the bucket compared with the $2.5 billion that MLS got from Apple for a 10-year broadcast deal, Mooney says. A Timbers spokesman says the Apple deal is great for everyone, especially bars. And even with the change, bars with DirecTV can still show MLS games. They need to pay the $99, but at today’s prices, that amounts to selling about 14 beers—an easy feat, especially if the Timbers are winning.