Louisville Courier Journal Details Link Between Notorious Mexican Cartel and...Seaside?

The Louisville Courier Journal has devoted a lot of resources and column inches to how Mexican drug cartels have spread their tentacles through the mid-South and across the country.

In 2019, the paper produced a 28-page special report on the group called Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, or CJNG.

This week, the paper focused its attention on an offshoot of the group’s distribution network: the flow of meth into Oregon and out to the north coast.

“Investigators uncovered three main pieces of the puzzle that revealed a snapshot of how this drug ring thrived,” reporter Beth Warren writes. “First, Mexican cartel suppliers established a pipeline to the Portland area. From there, Victor Farfan and his inner circle supplied drug trafficker John Armas in Hillsboro. Armas, in turn, supplied the former nurse and other dealers who carted the drugs further west into Seaside and other communities in Clatsop.”

