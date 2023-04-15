Readers Assign Blame for Weeks of Inaction Around a Downtown Fentanyl Bazaar

GOOD FENCES: Washington Center sits across the street from another vacant property, the former home of the Greek Cuisina. (Blake Benard)

In recent days, scrutiny has increased on the conditions at Washington Center first reported by WW. Several television stations dedicated segments to the open-air fentanyl market operating at the corner of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, and The Oregonian also gave it some attention. Gov. Tina Kotek called conditions “unacceptable” at the vacant property owned by companies controlled by the prominent Menashe family. Mayor Ted Wheeler has assigned a 24-hour police patrol to the site. (After WW press deadlines, police and fire crews swept through the building, and the Menashes prepared to mothball it.)

But who exactly bears responsibility for overdose deaths circling Washington Center? That’s the question WW explored in last week’s edition (“Death on the Plaza,” April 5). The political action nonprofit People for Portland certainly has an opinion: It posted a billboard attacking Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt just two blocks away. Here’s what our readers had to say.

PDXBill, via wweek.com: “The voters of Portland are responsible. We get what we elect, and what we now have is a tragedy that no one is able or willing to correct.”

Chris Carvalho, via Twitter: “Measure 110 had so much promise, but its execution has been tragic. Decriminalization assumes a safe time window between addiction and access to treatment, but fentanyl has closed that to a blink of an eye.”

Julie Woelfer, via Facebook: “Who’s responsible? The person who chose to put an illicit substance in their body. There would be no sellers if there were no buyers.”

TK, via wweek.com: “Most of it comes shipped from overseas, and until the feds, UPS, DHL, FedEx and freight companies step up their detection methods and resources, cities, counties and states will never have a chance against it. You could quadruple local police budgets, and it would still barely make a dent.”

Sophlady, via wweek.com: “A combination of factors is responsible for the deaths. If these were tort cases, it would be contributory negligence. The addict is negligent. Not so much for for getting hooked on illicit drugs, but staying hooked. The lack of viable recovery programs is a factor. Both governments and the private sector could do better. And, of course, easy access to illicit drugs matters.

“A responsible property owner would value not allowing this activity to occur over the costs associated with preventing it. The Menashes, refusing to pay…Clean & Safe fees, do the exact opposite.”

michael oliver, via Twitter: “I’m old enough to recall when [the Portland Police Bureau] had officers on the streets, walking & targeting places/discouraging crime by their presence—not hiding in their cars and SUVs.”

LU, via wweek.com: “It’s a dumb billboard, but Schmidt has been a travesty and any one of the women who have left the DA’s office during his tenure would be a much better option. I hope one of them decides to run.”

Derrick Bradley, via Facebook: “Well...since it’s apparently never the responsibility of the person taking the drugs or people dealing the drugs, I guess it’s the rest of us. It must be me, I’m responsible!”

CORRECTION

Due to an editor’s error, a Murmur on April 5 initially referred to People for Portland as a political action committee. In fact, it is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, which may advocate for policies but not for political candidates. WW regrets the error.

