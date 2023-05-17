Murmurs: Weed Dispensaries Must Prove They Paid Taxes

WEED DISPENSARIES MUST PROVE THEY PAID TAXES: In the wake of WW’s reporting on embattled cannabis dispensary chain La Mota, whose founders are the subject of $7 million in tax liens, Gov. Tina Kotek directed the Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission this week to require a certificate of tax compliance from dispensaries before granting or renewing a license. “This will help ensure that all businesses are operating under the same rules and not getting any competitive advantage if they haven’t paid their taxes,” Kotek said in a statement. The OLCC, which regulates cannabis, already had statutory authority to penalize a licensee if it failed to pay marijuana taxes. But that power was seldom used, in part because it required coordination with the Department of Revenue. The OLCC will begin crafting rules for the new policy this year. According to the state, cannabis businesses have a 9% noncompliance rate compared with 3% across other industries.

OVERDOSE DEATHS UP NEARLY 50% THIS YEAR: The Portland Police Bureau released new data Tuesday morning showing a dramatic increase in drug overdose deaths. Last year, there were a record 158 overdose deaths in Portland. This year will almost certainly surpass that peak. There have already been 85, a 46% increase from this time last year, PPB spokesman Nathan Sheppard tells WW. “Keep in mind that the numbers for this year are actually only preliminary because the medical examiner will continue to process toxicology reports that will only increase the number of deaths considered overdoses,” Sheppard adds. Tuesday’s data release comes after a particularly lethal weekend on Portland’s streets in which police investigated eight suspected overdoses. Six of those were due to fentanyl, the potent, cheap opioid that has driven a massive rise in overdoses across Oregon in recent years. It’s easily mistaken for other powdered drugs, like cocaine, as police suspect happened in several of the recent cases. “Users are warned that there may be a batch of purported cocaine circulating on the street that is particularly dangerous to use,” the bureau said Sunday. See more on page 6.

NEW LIFE FOR ROSS ISLAND SAND & GRAVEL HQ: The headquarters of Ross Island Sand & Gravel at 4315 SE McLoughlin Blvd. has been largely dormant since the company, owned by Dr. Robert Pamplin Jr., closed its concrete division in January 2019. The property, which is adjacent to the Springwater Corridor and publicly owned greenspace, now has a shiny new security fence around its perimeter to protect the assets of its new tenant, Portland Parks & Recreation. Parks spokesman Mark Ross says the bureau is renting the site to use as a maintenance facility—and spiffing it up a bit. “PP&R has removed trash and placed logs and mulch in the area,” Ross says. “The logs will decompose over time, returning nutrients to the ecosystem. Seeding and other native plantings can also occur between and around the logs.” Details of the lease were not available at press deadline.

STOUT FALLOUT CONTINUES: Columbia County Republican candidate Drew Layda has filed complaints with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission against House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, alleging the Prineville Republican used her elected office for personal gain. In his complaint, Layda notes facts that WW first reported last year (”All in the Family, Nov. 2, 2022): that after Breese-Iverson became the House Republican caucus leader, the caucus began spending large amounts of money with Iverson Media Group, which is owned by Breese-Iverson’s husband, Bryan Iverson. “She was always integrally involved in her husband’s political consulting company and has personally profited directly or by common property law,” Layda wrote in his complaint. Breese-Iverson says Layda is off-base: “Mr. Layda’s complaint before the OGEC is frivolous and without merit. I look forward to OGEC’s swift and thorough examination of the complaint.” Layda may be familiar to readers as the 2022 primary opponent of state Rep. Brian Stout (R-Columbia City), who is now the subject of a five-year sexual abuse prevention order. Layda’s complaint also alleges Breese-Iverson conspired with Stout. Stout says he hasn’t seen the complaint but is aware Layda is pursuing what Stout termed a “strange conspiracy theory.”

FIND ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS ONLINE: The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners and Portland Public Schools board will get new members in the May 16 special election. Voters will also decide the outcome of two tax measures. Check wweek.com for the latest results.