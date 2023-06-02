Readers Respond to the Rejection of a Capital Gains Tax

There are garden-variety defeats, and then there are losses that linger in the memory. The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead. The Atlanta Falcons led the Super Bowl 28-3. And Measure 26-238, intended to tax capital gains to fund lawyers for tenants facing eviction, was rejected by 4 out of every 5 voters. That 80-20 defeat was the worst in 30 years of local ballot measures in Multnomah County, WW reported last week (“Dead on Arrival,” May 24). Here’s what our readers had to say:

gymrat, via wweek.com: “I didn’t vote against this because I’m against any new taxes. I voted against it because of the flaws of this particular measure.”

Jimmy Inkwell, via Twitter: “Way to go Portland, yet another fake as fuck pseudo-progressive community full of old, shitty neolibs.”

Zbignew, via wweek.com: “When the author of the ballot measure, upon being shown how bad it was, says vote for it and we’ll get the courts to revise it, well, that’s a pretty hard sell to most people.”

Ariane Le Chevallier, via Twitter: “This measure was pushed by the Democratic Socialists and should have never made the ballot. Intent was right but they set themselves up to fail and it hurt those it was trying to serve by giving conservatives a ‘see I told you so’ platform of blaming and shaming poor people.”

Jeff Eager, via Twitter: “Further indication the Portland progressive tide has reached its (very) high-water mark.”

the deprogrammer, via wweek.com: “It was a badly drafted, ill-conceived proposition to transfer money from taxpayers to lawyers representing deadbeat tenants.

“But more broadly, we need to feel that our tax dollars will be spent wisely and will make a real impact on the problems that local government claims they’re addressing. This result suggests that the majority have lost this confidence and judging by the tents and garbage littered all over the city, can you really blame them?”

LISTEN TO THE VOTERS

I write to you today as a deeply concerned voter in Multnomah County, expressing my displeasure about the ongoing, seemingly relentless tax hikes, coupled with a lack of accountability among our public officials [”Dead on Arrival,” WW, May 24]. The defeat of Measure 26-238 in the recent election wasn’t just a defeat of one ballot measure; it was a clear signal from taxpayers who are tired of bearing the burden of seemingly unending financial demands with few returns to show for them.

This tax rejection must not be mistaken for a lack of empathy for homelessness or a disregard for social issues. Rather, it is a cry for a more reasoned, balanced approach to taxation and for the government to exercise fiscal responsibility. Evidently, it is also a reaction against perceived overreach into the pockets of taxpayers without the requisite accountability and efficiency in public expenditure.

Moreover, contrary to the assertions of the Eviction Representation for All campaign, this resounding “no” vote cannot simply be interpreted as a rejection of the proposed funding mechanism alone. Instead, it should be seen as a demand for the county to reevaluate its existing expenditure and to fund such initiatives through better budget management and spending efficiency.

As a voter, I implore our public officials to seriously consider this feedback from the electorate. Our rejection of excessive taxation should serve as an opportunity for introspection and change. A balanced and fair tax system, together with accountability and transparency in government expenditure, is not too much to ask for. Keep writing these stories. The tax base will continue to shrink as concerned voters are left with few options other than to leave.

David Newson

Northwest Portland

