Readers Respond to the Decline of a Portland Apartment Complex

Last week’s story on the rapid descent of a $28 million low-income apartment complex into disrepair and crime (“Indoor Voices,” WW, June 7) became our second-most-read story of the year, trailing only a February profile of Portlanders who decided to leave town. The story resonated especially strongly with readers who are already convinced that a strategy of housing unsheltered Portlanders before treating their mental illnesses and addictions is doomed to failure. The particular missteps of the property manager, they argued, were irrelevant. Here’s what readers had to say:

Daybelis Gonzalez, via wweek.com: “I used to be a tenant in this building and am in a wheelchair. My partner and I spent three years trying to get management to fix issues ranging from constant fire alarms going off to random people knocking and trying to open our door. We were met with stonewalling or no response from the managers and from Cascade [Management]. I lived on the third floor and asked for an evacuation plan for the disabled tenants that I also never got a response about. The people that manage this building are only worried about their tax breaks and money. The nonprofits funding these buildings need to make better choices about who is running their affordable housing units. I hope that something gets done for the many disabled people that live in that building and that they are finally heard.”

Steven Rossi, via Twitter: “Disappointing but not surprising. Mixing single moms with children and recovering drug users in one location is another example of government doing what’s easy, not what’s best.”

Pdx Rob, via Twitter: “Housing first is not the solution Portland needs. Drug treatment is an absolute necessity and must be a prerequisite for permanent housing. This is simply a waste of resources.”

Mt. Hood, via wweek.com: “This is why ‘housing first’ is a tragically stupid and fatally flawed idea when dealing with addicts and the untreated mentally ill. It’s fine for those who have been displaced from homes due to financial hardship but are otherwise accountable, law abiding and desiring to get back on their feet. But putting that first cohort into low-income housing destroys it for that second cohort—literally and figuratively.

“Oh, and thanks, Anthony [Effinger]. We can always count on WW to cast aspersions on ‘wealthy white people’ no matter how unrelated to the story or the truth. Last month, it was a developer of low-income housing. Now it’s the property management company. Here’s a thought...you can’t unleash a tsunami of addicts on the city, roll out the red carpet for drug-related criminal enterprises, and expect everything else to function normally. Do you think that’s the property management’s fault? These addicts are animals, and you turned them loose on the city. Stop blaming others for the predictable consequences of your poor choices and doomed policies.”

NOT DECADENT, NOT DEPRAVED

WW has used photos of our circus company performing at CityFair in at least two articles in the last week. The photos accompany articles about drug use, and Portland’s history of alcohol, prostitution, and violence. These topics are NOT aligned with our values as a company, and we don’t appreciate you using our likeness to advertise these stories!

Our company and performers’ names are not mentioned along with our pictures in either article; in fact, none of the performers were credited for their pictures in the article titled “The Portland Rose Festival Is Decadent and Depraved” [WW, June 7]. It’s not fair, especially since we go the extra mile to create material that is appropriate for all ages.

This is poor journalism. The people who entertain at CityFair are professionals and need to be treated as such. We work really hard to make these shows and develop relationships with our clients so we can entertain the public in safe spaces. You made what is a wonderfully diverse and special event “depraved” and the articles deface our mission statement of offering safe and supportive opportunities to artists and audiences.

Petra Delarocha

Owner and operator

Prismagic Circus

Editor’s note: The circus performers pictured at CityFair were not involved in our journalist’s drug use. The performers are Petra Delarocha, Florence Buddenbaum, Gerrin Mitchell and Leapin’ Louie Lichtenstein. They have been properly identified in the online edition of the story.

