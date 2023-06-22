Mayor Announces Proposal to Ban Public Drug Use

NOD: For much of the year, fentanyl use was widespread in front of former KeyBank branch, SW 5th Ave. and SW Washington St., in downtown Portland. (Brian Burk)

Today, Mayor Ted Wheeler officially announced plans to outlaw the consumption of drugs on public property.

His proposed ordinance involves adding “consumption of a controlled substance” to existing city code banning public consumption of alcohol.

“This is a common-sense approach. We must make it clear that people cannot use drugs in public spaces,” Wheeler said in a statement.

In a press release, the mayor’s office says he has the support of law enforcement, including the Portland Police Bureau, whose officers are already stretched thin, and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Violators face penalties of up to six months behind bars.

The proposed ordinance comes as the passage of Measure 110 and the rise of the cheap, powerful opiate fentanyl have led to rampant drug use on downtown Portland’s streets and outrage from property owners and businesses.

“State law already prohibits the consumption of cannabis in a public place,” the press release notes. If the mayor has his way, hard drugs like fentanyl and meth will be prohibited too.