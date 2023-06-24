Who owns the Portland Trail Blazers?

As most basketball fans are probably aware: the NBA draft happened this week. And the Portland Trail Blazers ended up selecting Scoot Henderson with the third pick in the draft.

P.S. If you’re feeling betrayed, or potentially fearing the end of an era, we have something for you: The Panicking Blazer Fan’s Guide to Drafting Scoot Henderson.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, however, the Blazers were making headlines for another reason. It was revealed that a local billionaire was making offers to purchase the team...again. Can you guess who? That’s right, Phil Knight.

But that’s not today’s question in our latest installment of Hot Mic—a roving civics exam brought to you by WW and filmmaker Zave Payne.

Instead, the question is about who rejected Knight’s offer: aka the current owner of the Blazers. Which is...who? Watch the video to find out.



