Murmurs: Adviser to City Government Overhaul Quits

ADVISER TO CITY GOVERNMENT OVERHAUL QUITS: As candidates announce plans to run for the expanded Portland City Council in 2024, signs are the changeover could be a rocky one. Bill Farver, a member of the citizen committee charged with advising Portland’s transition to a new form of government by 2025, resigned Aug. 30. In a letter to his advisory committee colleagues, Farver wrote that the current City Council is “severely limiting the scope of our advisory work” and is using the committee as a “buffer” between Portlanders and elected officials during the transition. Farver’s resignation follows a letter last month from the Government Transition Advisory Committee to the City Council arguing that city leaders were using the committee as a political tool and not actually consulting the body. In response, the City Council wrote that the GTAC was “never intended to operate as an oversight body over the entire transition process.” Farver wrote in his Sept. 30 resignation that the council’s letter was a “carefully constructed, narrowly legalistic effort…to defuse a potentially embarrassing controversy with a citizen group.”

KMART TEARDOWN STARTS THIS WEEK: The sprawling Kmart on Northeast Sandy Boulevard, scene of a massive fire in July, will be torn down starting Sept. 5, according to a notice sent to neighbors by Prologis, the company that wants to build a shipping warehouse on the site. The demolition will take about six weeks, Prologis says. “Experienced, licensed professionals will be handling the demolition process and appropriate steps will be taken to minimize inconvenience to the community,” Prologis wrote in the notice. The 118,000-square-foot store opened in 1971 and closed in 2018, when Sears Holdings, the owner at the time, shuttered dozens of underperforming stores across the country. It became an ignominious landmark of sorts in August 2021 when the far-right Proud Boys gathered in the vast parking lot and fought anti-fascists with baseball bats and paintball guns. Now, Argay Terrace residents oppose Prologis’ plans to build a freight warehouse on the site. Neighbors amped up their dispute with Prologis after a fire gutted the building July 19, raining chunks of blackened insulation on lawns, parks and schoolyards. Environmental consultants are testing the remains of the building for asbestos, lead paint and PCBs, says the plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Fuller. Prologis didn’t return an email seeking more details about the demolition.

CHEF AND CHESS COACH EYE COUNCIL SEATS: Ricky Gomez, who owns the award-winning Cuban bar and restaurant Palomar on the inner eastside, is likely to run for one of the 12 Portland City Council seats up for grabs next year. “I haven’t officially declared yet and am still in the process of evaluating the position and election cycle,” Gomez says in an email to WW. Another likely hopeful is Chad Lykins, founder of Rose City Chess, a well-known Portland chess club. Lykins would likely run in District 4, which includes all of the westside and a sliver of Southeast Portland. Lykins holds a doctorate in leadership and policy studies from Vanderbilt University and is Oregon’s delegate to the United States Chess Federation. Lykins did not respond to a request for comment. More than 15 candidates so far have either filed for the city’s Small Donor Elections program, registered a political action committee with the state, or publicly declared their intent to run for City Council in one of four geographic voting districts next year.

DANIELLE OUTLAW RESIGNS FROM PHILLY FORCE: Danielle Outlaw, who served as Portland’s police chief for two years until leaving to lead the Philadelphia Police Department in 2019, has announced she’s leaving that job as well. She’ll become deputy chief security officer at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Outlaw was the first Black woman to lead the Portland Police Bureau. Her two years in Portland were filled with rumors she was contemplating a career move to a bigger city, which she did in 2019: In Philadelphia, she was tasked with reforming the city’s scandal-ridden police force, the country’s fourth largest. Her tenure there was marked by familiar challenges: surging gun homicides, a violent police response to racial justice protests, staffing shortages, and tensions with the city’s progressive new prosecutor. “We continue to face the challenge of more guns on the streets than ever—but we’ve been able to decrease shootings and homicides, and I give the commissioner and her team credit for making that happen,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. Outlaw’s departure isn’t exactly a surprise. Kenney leaves office in a few months, and whoever succeeds him is expected to clean house.

JURY CONVICTS INSURRECTIONIST WHO SMOKED A JOINT IN MERKLEY’S OFFICE: A federal jury found Brandon Craig Fellows guilty last week of felony obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The press release from the FBI is an all-timer: “Defendant Illegally Entered Capitol, Smoked a Joint in a Senator’s Office,” it announced Aug. 31. Prosecutors said Fellows, now 29, scaled the Upper West Terrace and entered the Capitol through a broken window, “wearing a fake beard fashioned of red yarn, a hat in the shape of a knight’s helmet, sunglasses, and carrying a flag and a trash can lid that he held as a shield.” He then made his way to the offices of U.S. Sen. Jeffrey Merkley (D-Ore.), where he was photographed smoking a joint with his feet up on the senator’s desk. “I walked in and there’s just a whole bunch of people lighting up in some Oregon room…they were smoking a bunch of weed in there,” he would later tell a reporter. “I have no regrets.” He was arrested 10 days later in Albany, N.Y. The handyman lived in a converted school bus, according to the FBI, and represented himself at his trial. Merkley’s office declined to comment, due to a likely appeal.