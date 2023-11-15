Murmurs: Turmoil at Another School Union

TURMOIL AT ANOTHER SCHOOL UNION: As the Portland Association of Teachers strike hits the nine-day mark and shatters West Coast records, there’s turmoil at yet another union for school employees: The Portland Federation of School Professionals has failed to ratify its contract twice this fall and is now out a president. John MacDuffee, the previous president, stepped down Oct. 8, after contracting COVID at a conference. “I am no longer capable of performing the duties of PFSP president to my expectations,” he wrote in an email to members, adding that he would take vacation immediately through his retirement date of Nov. 30. Elizabeth Held, a paraeducator at Ockley Green Middle School, has stepped in as acting president. “While it has certainly been a challenging time to step into the role of acting president,” she says, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our members.” PFSP represents 1,350 members, including school administrative assistants, paraeducators, library assistants, and campus safety associates. They are bargaining for a three-year contract that provides a living wage and safe working conditions, the union says.

NEW COST ESTIMATE REVIVES CROWNE PLAZA DEBATE: Turning the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Moda Center into a homeless shelter wouldn’t cost anything like the $149 million previously estimated by Multnomah County because it wouldn’t have to be retrofitted for earthquake safety. That’s the opinion of John Tessem at DCI Engineers, which he shared in a Nov. 6 letter to Crowne Plaza owner Mark Hollander. Earlier this year, County Commissioner Sharon Meieran proposed putting a $25 million down payment on the 241-unit hotel and turning it into a permanent shelter. Other county officials were skeptical, especially after an opinion by the county’s facilities division that earthquake retrofits would break the bank. In his letter, Tessem says he examined city code and spoke with an official at the Portland Bureau of Development Services to determine that mandatory seismic retrofits would not be triggered by Meieran’s proposal. Among other things, the occupancy load would not be increased beyond the code’s threshold, Tessem said. Nor would the cost of improvements be high enough. Meieran said Tessem’s study proves buying the Crowne Plaza would be a good use of the millions pouring into county coffers from Metro’s supportive housing services tax. “Contrary to the hastily convened and superficial evaluation of my proposed project by the county, the conclusions in the DCI report were reached by meticulous analysis over time by a dedicated structural engineering firm with direct involvement of a city BDS planning official,” Meieran wrote in an email. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson says: “The Crowne Plaza proposal not moving forward had nothing to do with the seismic costs and everything to do with the lack of board support. Commissioner Meieran proposed inadequate funding to purchase this building but said that she knew of partners ‘extremely supportive’ about the opportunity. Those partners never materialized.”

CITY DELAYED CLEARING “THE PIT” FOR MONTHS AS COUNTY HOUSING EFFORTS FALTERED: This spring, Portland and Multnomah County officials were contemplating a plan to permanently eliminate “The Pit,” an expansive homeless encampment under the west end of the Steel Bridge, according to senior officials in the mayor’s office. The plan, they say, was simple: The city would hold off on cleaning up the site until the county could “rapidly rehouse” its occupants. City officials say they initially believed the project would be done by May. But things didn’t go according to plan. As The Oregonian has previously reported, the county struggled to find a contractor willing to do the work of finding the campers housing. Ultimately, Transition Projects began work in June. Then, months dragged on as outreach workers rushed to sign leases—a challenge given the fact that many of the campers didn’t have identification cards, let alone furniture. By the time city cleanup crews surveyed the site in October, they found 50 people still living there. The county had successfully rehoused a total of just 18 people in private apartments—moving 20 more to one of the city’s large new temporary pod shelters in Southeast Portland. “The pit” is now surrounded by red fencing and “no trespassing” signs paid for by the city. The conclusion of the saga left a sour aftertaste for some. “Transition Projects does not support camp clearing,” the nonprofit said in a statement. It says it will continue trying to find housing for 150 people its workers met at the encampment, and is hoping to expand its outreach further into Old Town.

STATEWIDE FLAVORED TOBACCO BAN WON’T HAPPEN NEXT YEAR: The deadline has passed to introduce legislation in January’s five-week short session of the Oregon Legislature, and there’s no sign of a renewed effort to ban flavored tobacco statewide. A bill to do so last year failed after facing opposition from distributors, who say banning the products will simply fuel an unregulated black market. Advocates of a ban say the products target kids and encourage smoking. “The Oregon Legislature has once again failed to take the tobacco epidemic seriously,” said Jamie Dunphy, a government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. Five other states have banned the sale of flavored nicotine products, as have Washington and Multnomah counties, although both have been challenged in court. Multnomah County’s ban begins in January after a legal challenge failed earlier this year.